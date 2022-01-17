GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 3,898,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.16. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLGDF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.