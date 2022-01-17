GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

GOCO stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $942.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

