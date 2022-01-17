Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $14.00 million and $42,800.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00351546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,820,217 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

