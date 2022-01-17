Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 50,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 39.80, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

In other Golden Arrow Resources news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 718,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$129,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,900,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,422,041.94.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.