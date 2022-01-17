Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Stock Price Up 6%

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU)’s share price rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Golden Growers Cooperative Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGROU)

Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association for its members primarily from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It owns a 49% interest in ProGold Limited Liability Company that owns and leases its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

