Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Jan 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,560. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

