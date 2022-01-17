Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $300,684.61

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $300,684.61 and $86,358.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

