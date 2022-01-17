Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $340,531.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $716,580.87 and approximately $340,531.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

