G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:GAPA remained flat at $$9.87 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. G&P Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAPA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

