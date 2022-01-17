Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 37.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.67. 557,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 123.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

