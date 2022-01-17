Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,761 shares of company stock valued at $128,008,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.12. 2,382,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.08. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

