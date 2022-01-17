Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $58,040,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Scientific Games stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 717,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,390. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

