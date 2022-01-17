GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Tops $17,578.52

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 40.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $17,578.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.88 or 0.07598977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.11 or 0.99670841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007782 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,931,500 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.