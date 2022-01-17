Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

