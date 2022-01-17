Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Update

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

