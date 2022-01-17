GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report $8.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $28.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GP opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

