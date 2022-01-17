GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report $8.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $28.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GP opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
