Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Sells 86,700 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up approximately 6.4% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of PAR Technology worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PAR Technology by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. 527,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

