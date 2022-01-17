Gridcoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $13,463.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Gridcoin Profile
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 432,367,830 coins and its circulating supply is 401,714,798 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
