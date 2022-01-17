Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 594,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.57. 4,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Griffon has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

