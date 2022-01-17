Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $22.76 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $22.76 million and $2.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.89 or 0.07629393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00350676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.29 or 0.00895499 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00073144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.88 or 0.00513413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.00261091 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 94,501,380 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.