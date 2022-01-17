Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $5.26 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Gulden has a market cap of $5.26 million and $23,748.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00354174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,762,265 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

