Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

