Hamilton Lane Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Hamilton Lane in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $94.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

