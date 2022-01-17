Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 700 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $238.64 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $220.04 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.54.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

