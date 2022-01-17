Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,400 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $528.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.20 and a 200 day moving average of $561.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $380.64 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

