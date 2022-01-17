Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,200 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

