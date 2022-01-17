Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,007 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Amdocs worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

