Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,537 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

