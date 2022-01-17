Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.13% of 51job worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.