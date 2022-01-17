Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $5,374,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

