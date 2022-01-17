Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 147.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 31.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 42.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

