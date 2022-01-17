Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

