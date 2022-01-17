Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $185.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.13. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $185.38. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

