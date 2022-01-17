Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.97 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

ZTO opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.