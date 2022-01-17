Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.