Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.81 Million Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.25% of Prothena worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,519 shares of company stock worth $3,591,560. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $39.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

