Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,910 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 7.52% of Park City Group worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Park City Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Park City Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

