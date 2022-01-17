Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.02 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of LKQ worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

