Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 10,900 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of AerCap worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

AerCap stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

