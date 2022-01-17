Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 13,381 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

