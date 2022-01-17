Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,417 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.