Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 23,186 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

