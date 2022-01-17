Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 25,000 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.24% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,539,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 55,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IFS. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.20. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.31%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

