Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 644 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $226.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

