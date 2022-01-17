Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 85,000 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Allakos worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Amundi bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $414.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

