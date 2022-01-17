Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 85,000 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Allakos worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Amundi bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

ALLK stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.77. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $414.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

