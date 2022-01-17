Handshake (HNS) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $123.00 million and $639,155.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.29 or 0.07623425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00357119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00926794 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00074524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.00505202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00264464 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 458,265,047 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

