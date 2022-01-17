Handy Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $172,259.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.53 or 0.07560105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.56 or 0.99897871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,602,161 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

