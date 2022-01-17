Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239,247 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 9.10% of Hanger worth $77,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hanger stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

