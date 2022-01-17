Harmony Price Tops $0.33 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $354.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00331534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,319,443,521 coins and its circulating supply is 11,590,810,521 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

